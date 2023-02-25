Delaware Blue Coats vs. Motor City Cruise - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Delaware Blue Coats vs. Motor City Cruise, 02/24/2023
Sergio Garcia has expressed his “sadness” at the breakdown of his close relationship with Rory McIlroy, saying that the Northern Irishman “lacked maturity” when abruptly ending their friendship over the LIV Golf breakaway.
The Penguins are waiving Kasperi Kapanen as Sidney Crosby and Co. look to keep their 16-year playoff streak alive.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Yukon's 15-year-old hockey phenom Gavin McKenna has made history at the Canada Games, having set a new record for points scored in a men's tournament at the games. McKenna had already taken the games on P.E.I. by storm this week, helping the Team Yukon men's squad rack up more wins than ever at the event. Then on Thursday, McKenna's first-period goal against Newfoundland and Labrador, followed by a third-period assist, put him in the history books. That game took him to 29 points for the week. "
Ted Lasso has hurt the ambitions of American coaches in the Premier League, according to Jim Curtin.
Follow live scores and updates as the controversial breakaway competition returns for its second season
After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Rory McIlroy was among those who called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf’s CEO.
Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.
MMA legend, UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite fight in an interview with Paddy Pimbett on Chattin Pony Podcast. Liddell had a 30-fight career spanning 20 years. In his prime, he was considered one of, if not the post dangerous fighter on the UFC roster. He defended the 205-pound championship four times and holds wins over Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Wanderlei Silva, Tito Oritz, among others. One of those fights rises ab
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.
Jennifer Kupcho of the United States fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead alongside four other golfers after the opening round of the LPGA Thailand on Thursday. Kupcho's round was highlighted by a birdie-birdie finish and an eagle on the par-5 10th hole at Siam Country Club. With her in the lead were 2014 champion Anna Nordquist of Sweden, six-time USLPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoko of Japan, local hope and tour rookie Jaravee Boonchant, and last year's runner-up, Lin Xiyu of China.
'The Voice' 2023 cast member Blake Shelton had fans asking about 'Barmageddon' season 2 after posting a photo from the finale on his Instagram.
Dane Evans's CFL career will continue on the West Coast. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Evans was the Ticats' starter for their two Grey Cup losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021). The move comes just over a year after Hamilton opted to commit to Evans as their starter — signing a two-year deal — and allow Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent. But the Ticats (8-10) finished third
Wilson later denied the report: "I never wanted them fired."
Coco Gauff set up an exciting semi-final encounter with Iga Swiatek, while Aryna Sabalenka missed the chance to make it 14 straight wins.
Craig Berube wants to see a lot more heart from the best players on his team.
He is already a superstar of football, but Kylian Mbappe would need to bring modesty with him if he ever joins Real Madrid, says Guti.
Spencer Knight will be away from the team indefinitely.
Ryan Spann could not hold in his laughter when he faced off with Nikita Krylov for the first time ahead of UFC Fight Night 220.