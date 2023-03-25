Delaware Blue Coats vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Delaware Blue Coats vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 03/24/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Delaware Blue Coats vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 03/24/2023
Mr Sanderson’s attorneys argued that not leaving the scene of a ski collision is not only a rule in skiing but also common decency
"There were never any signs," a source close to the wrestler's family tells PEOPLE
Lowry had already been eliminated following defeats by Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes.
SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Canada's Kerri Einarson closed her round-robin schedule with an 11-5 loss to Denmark's Madeleine Dupont on Friday but still managed to secure a playoff berth at the women's world curling championship. Her Manitoba-based rink of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, which defeated Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz 10-4 earlier in the day, finished in third place at 7-5 and will face sixth-place Japan (7-5) on Saturday in a qualification match at the Goransson Arena. The top s
Police at Bowling State Green University, where the game was held, are investigating the incident
Joe Rogan had very high praise for Jorge Masvidal, who responded to the UFC commentator's comparison to Georges St-Pierre.
It hasn't been all doom and gloom for the Leafs since pushing their chips in at the deadline, but they've yet to look like the contender they hope to be.
World Athletics has made the landmark decision to ban transgender women from competing in female international events.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman thinks the NHL didn't do enough to punish Bruins forward A.J. Greer for a high cross-check on Thursday.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Canada's Brooke Henderson is in one of the featured groups at the LPGA's Drive On Championship. The native of Smiths Falls, Ont., is paired with American star Nelly Korda and South Korea's Jin Young Ko, currently ranked No. 1 on the LPGA Tour. Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., is also in the field at Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz. She is paired with China's Ruoning Yin and Caroline Inglis of the United States. Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., is paired with
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
The actress and Goop founder is countersuing for $1 and legal fees after Terry Sanderson sued her for alleged negligence in a 2016 ski collision, seeking $300,000 in damages
Not content with the backlash he received at the World Cup, Emiliano Martinez has recreated the crude gesture he made in Qatar, this time alongside his Argentina team-mates in a chaotic homecoming for the players.
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.
Chiefs fans also noted the last member of the “Legion of Zoom” had left the team.
The Mavericks guarded the wrong side of the court. Mark Cuban tweeted it was the refs' fault.
CHICAGO — At least one National Hockey League team with a Russian player has decided against wearing special warmup jerseys to commemorate Pride night, citing an anti-gay Kremlin law that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home. The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday's game against Vancouver, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press, because of security concerns involving the law Russian President Vladimir Putin signed i
Bayern will bring in a new manager immediately ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals after letting go of top spot in the Bundesliga