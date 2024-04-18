Dejounte Murray slams it home
Dejounte Murray slams it home, 04/17/2024
A picture is worth a thousand words (and 280 characters).
Veteran skip Brendan Bottcher is looking for teammates after parting ways with the crew he has led for the past two years. Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert and coach Paul Webster made a joint announcement Tuesday on social media that they "have decided to make a change at the skip position." Bottcher said in a statement on the same account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he wishes his former teammates well but is looking to the future. Edmonton's Bottcher joined forces with Kennedy,
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoff spots are locked up, but seeding is still to be determined ahead of the season's final games. Here's what to know.
England rugby star Mike Tindall married Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall in 2011, but he admitted it wasn't 'all fine and dandy.'
Bill Belichick's former boss Robert Kraft reportedly tanked his chances of getting hired as the Falcons head coach.
Joe Rogan has witnessed a lot in his time as a UFC commentator, but no knockout tops what Max Holloway did to Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
This wasn't the kind of attention Rory McIlroy was hoping for on the day after the Masters. A London financial paper, City A.M., cited anonymous sources as saying McIlroy was believed to be close to an $850 million deal to join LIV Golf. McIlroy was able to shut it down when he arrived at the RBC Heritage.
Baseball is plagued by the rise in major injuries to its best pitchers. The solution is to return to Greg Maddux’s era.
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Toronto Maple Leafs will face a familiar foe in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's just not the opponent they expected. The Leafs are set to meet the Boston Bruins in the opening round after Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers settled the Atlantic Division standings. Florida jumped over Boston to grab the No. 1 seed thanks to the victory coupled with the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale. "It'll be a real challenge, but obviously re
Team Canada on Tuesday revealed a new collection of athlete clothing from Lululemon less than 100 days from the start of the Paris Olympics. During the design process, the organization's official outfitter led product testing and feedback sessions with 19 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes across 14 sports. "My biggest takeaway from this process was Lululemon's commitment to working with Paralympians to make the pieces accessible and adaptable," Para rugby player Zak Madell said in a state
"He was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany," the collegiate football team expressed in a statement
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
A man has been charged in federal court in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia stolen from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. A document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Richard Globensky of transporting the items across state lines to Tampa, Florida, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.” Upon conviction, Globensky would have to forfeit any property and cash attained from proceeds traced to the stolen items, the government said.
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and a deep WNBA draft class hope the momentum they created lifting women’s college basketball to new heights carries over to the pros. “We’re not just basketball players, we’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese said Monday night after the Chicago Sky selected the former LSU star with the No. 7 pick. The WNBA just had its most-watched season in 21 years, averaging 462,000 viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and CBS.
The retired NFL star said the ring is gone after it was placed in a sock and then submerged into a pool of chili
The Louisiana State University Tigers forward was the number seven pick.
The former NFL star admitted he used workout bands to prepare for the appearance
A group of three teens has been arrested for alleged sexual assault in connection with hazing on a hockey team, Manitoba RCMP say.The three are accused of sexual assaults on five victims who were 15 and 16, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.The three teens were arrested Monday — two for sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement, and one for sexual assault and assault, RCMP said in the news release."It's very important for the youth out there or people involved wi
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will not tire of seeing their sleepy left-hander Yusei Kikuchi perform as he did against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Kikuchi (1-1), who claimed last fall after a late-season win that he sleeps 13 to 14 hours the night before a start, spearheaded the Blue Jays to a 5-4 victory against the Yankees (12-6). He struck out nine and allowed only a run on four hits and a walk in a masterful 94-pitch outing as Toronto (10-8) won its season-high fourth in a row, while