Dejounte Murray sends the shot away
Dejounte Murray sends the shot away, 12/13/2023
White offered no date when asked about the Irishman’s return to the Octagon
John Herdman says he should have stepped down as Canada coach ahead of last year's World Cup in Qatar. Herdman, who announced in late August that he was leaving Canada to take over Toronto FC, says he should have left in the wake of his sister Nicola's suicide in May 2022. Herdman said he was persuaded by others to continue with Canada. The Canadian men, under Herdman, had qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years with a win over Jamaica that March. "It really hurt us … I'v
Roger Goodell had a clever response at the NFL’s winter meetings when questioned about the now famous outsides penalty on Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney.
One of golf's most recent cheating controversies involved a golfer at a PGA Tour Canada tournament admitting that he lied on his scorecard.
This season, like most after Tom Brady left New England, has been rough for the Patriots.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he didn’t show great sportsmanship Sunday following the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said he regretted what he said to Bills quarterback Josh Allen in part because it set a bad example for children.
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
'The Voice" pares down to five finalists and one elimination was especially shocking.
The term ‘journeyman’ in sport can often have pejorative connotations.It’s sometimes attached to an athlete unable to find a long-term home.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues fired Craig Berube on Tuesday night, severing ties with the coach who led the team to its only Stanley Cup title. Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Berube's firing hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The loss was the season-worst fourth straight for the Blues, who are off to a 13-14-1 start to the season. St. Louis is in sixth place in the Central Division, nine points behind division-leading Colorado. The Blues are in 10th place out
Connor McDavid has played for five coaches in his nine NHL seasons. He's watched four walk out the door. "It's very hard," the Edmonton Oilers captain said of a bench boss getting fired. "Professional sports, people sometimes forget the human side of it. There's a relationship there. "These are people with families and it's hard." It's also a part of the high-stakes game. But how does the relationship change between a player, especially one in the leadership group like McDavid, who experienced J
Former Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back when talking about the team's culture and the decision-making of head coach Mike Tomlin.
The silly-season event dates back to 1995.
"This tailgate really is a dream come true," Guy Fieri tells PEOPLE of his Flavortown Tailgate, the same Super Bowl event that his son Hunter met his fiancée Tara Bernstein at in February
Referee Halil Umut Meler was approached on the pitch and hit by the president of MKE Ankaragucu.
PHOENIX (AP) — Golden State bad boy Draymond Green was ejected once again on Tuesday night after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face while the two were battling for position in the third quarter during a game against the Phoenix Suns. It's been less than a month since Green was suspended five games by the NBA for putting Minnesota's Rudy Gobert into a headlock during an altercation in November. This fracas wasn't quite as involved, but it was still another bewildering moment for the four-time All-S
The former NFL stars joked about their infamous tossing of the Lombardi trophy across boats after winning Super Bowl LV
Tomlin called Pickens' frustrations a "non-issue" last month.
NEW YORK (AP) — Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner each scored twice, and veteran Martin Jones made 28 saves in his first start for Toronto as the surging Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 7-3 on Tuesday night. Matthews added two assists and the Maple Leafs also got goals from Conor Timmins, Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf in improving to 5-0-2 in their last seven games. Toronto led 4-1 after 20 minutes but New York scored twice late in the second period to narrow the deficit to one. Marner got