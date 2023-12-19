Dejounte Murray with the nice feed
Play was interrupted on Skukuza Golf Club in South Africa recently as a massive eagle feasted on a baby impala that it had ambushed.
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”
The golf pro's 16-year-old daughter served as a caddy for her dad over the weekend
Wyatt Kelce may not have a hang of the lingo, but she's always ready to cheer on her dad, mom Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE
There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw questioned the Dallas Cowboys after their 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills
Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 and has been involved with LIV for the last two years.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the season for what the league described as “repeated violations” of rules designed to protect player safety. The ruling, issued by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan on Monday, means Kazee will miss Pittsburgh's final three regular-season games and any potential playoff games if the Steelers (7-7) advance to the postseason. Kazee was ejected from Pittsburgh's 30-13 loss
Some big fantasy football performances were countered with some truly head-scratching ones in Week 15. Matt Harmon sifts through all the noise from Sunday.
The Panthers marched 90 yards on an epic walk-off field goal drive in the 9-7 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Chuba Hubbard chose team over stats on the series.
Lip readers did their best to figure out what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was saying after Kadrius Toney’s drop led to an interception.
With veteran Antti Raanta placed on waivers, Canes on Sunday recalled Yaniv Perets from Norfolk Admirals of ECHL. Raanta later cleared waivers.
Marayna Rodgers went missing on a trip to Las Vegas
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have fired head coach D.J. Smith amid yet another losing season in the nation’s capital. The Senators made the announcement a day after Ottawa lost its fourth straight game with a 6-3 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Jacques Martin will take over on an interim basis. The Senators have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons under Smith. They are currently 12 points behind the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conferenc
How a Chiefs player went off script — to help his teammate set a milestone.
Tom Brady responded to news of Damontae Kazee's suspension for a hit by saying quarterbacks need to keep receivers out of dangerous spots.
DETROIT (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton screamed at quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and anyone watching on TV, or witnessing the game at Ford Field, could see the animated exchange in Detroit's 42-17 victory Saturday night. Payton insisted he was simply upset about an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a touchdown that would have cut Denver's deficit to 14 points. “That's all,” he said. “Simple.” If Payton's rant was related to the flag, why was he yelling at Wilson? “L
ATLANTA (AP) — First baseman Matt Carpenter was released Monday by the Atlanta Braves, who acquired him last week from San Diego. The decision costs the Braves in effect $4 million. Atlanta obtained Carpenter along with left-hander Ray Kerr from the Padres on Friday for outfielder Drew Campbell. As part of the trade, the Padres agreed to pay the Braves $1.5 million. That covers part of Carpenter's $5.5 million salary for next season. A three-time All-Star with St. Louis, the 38-year-old Carpente
Tiger and Charlie Woods, Will McGee and Annika Sorenstam stole the show on Sunday.
Bryce Mitchell says he "could've done better" when reflecting on his performance and brutal KO from Josh Emmett at UFC 296.