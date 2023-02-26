Dejounte Murray with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. “We just continue to play together, try to minimize the mistakes and fight through everything,” said Siakam, who scored eight points in the final 3:20.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.
JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
It appears that the Miami Heat will soon get point guard Kyle Lowry back from injury.
Russell Westbrook enjoyed an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was not enough to prevent a narrow defeat in Chicago.
In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.
Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (30-30, ninth in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Klay Thompson scored 42 points in the Golden State Warriors' 116-101 win against the Houston Rockets.The Warriors are 18-15 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Timberwolves have gone 22-19 against Wes
Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting and the Chicago Bulls drubbed the Brooklyn Nets 131-87 on Friday night to snap a six-game skid. Chicago held Brooklyn to a season low in points; its previous worst was 92 in a loss to Boston in December. Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond each had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls.
Los Angeles Lakers (28-32, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-29, sixth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, meet when Dallas and Los Angeles take the court. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game and James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.6 points per game.The Mavericks are 24-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-7 record in games decided by
Coach Tyronn Lue was 'intrigued by what I saw' in Russell Westbrook's debut as starting point guard, but admits Terance Mann 'should have played more.'
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points to lead New York to a 128-106 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night as the Knicks celebrated the golden anniversary of their 1972-73 NBA championship team. Six players scored in double figures for New York, which won its fifth straight. R.J. Barrett had 25 points and a season-high seven assists. Jalen Brunson added 20 points, Josh Hart scored 15 points, Immanuel Quickley added 13, and Mitchell Robinson finished with a double-double of 1
Phoenix Mercury president Vince Kozar recalls to Insider all the emotional details around Brittney Griner's return and his hopes and expectations of the future.
Annie Wright advances to the Class 1A state quarterfinals with the win.
Boston Celtics (44-17, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (35-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Boston.The Knicks have gone 5-8 against division opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.8 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.The Celtics have gone 27-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks second in the Easter
Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks' game Sunday against the Phoenix Suns because of what the team is describing as a bruised right quadriceps. Kevin Durant remains out for Phoenix because of a sprained right medial collateral ligament and hasn’t played since Jan. 8, when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo left the Bucks’ 128-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday in the first quarter after team officials said he knocked knees with an opposing player.