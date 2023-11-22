Dejounte Murray with a 2 Pt vs. Indiana Pacers

The Canadian Press

There was no shortage of reasons why the NBA In-Season Tournament was put together. And the benefits are already clear: ratings are up, people are talking about games before Christmas and some players say there's an extra energy in those contests. That means it's working. And given that knockout-round spots are at stake starting this week, it's reasonable to think the interest will only keep growing. “I was just interested to see how it would happen, how it would work,” Sacramento guard De'Aaron