Dejounte Murray with a 2 Pt vs. Indiana Pacers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points with five 3-pointers to extend his latest NBA record, Klay Thompson broke out of his shooting slump with a season-high 20 points, and the Golden State Warriors snapped their six-game losing streak with a 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Already the league’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, Curry is the first player in league history to have four or more in his first 13 games. The nine-time All-Star and two-time MVP was 8
Who are the hottest players in the league at any given moment? To determine that, we're introducing HoopsHype's Form Rating metric. This advanced metric takes into account each player's overall rating in the previous 15 days to identify the most ...
DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone were ejected in the first half of Denver's game at Detroit on Monday night. Jokic received his first technical for arguing a call in the first quarter. Malone was ejected for going onto the court to dispute a call late in the period. Jokic was tossed after arguing another call with 1:22 left in the first half. Jokic had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15:13 minutes before being tossed. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/
The Knicks point to Silver's strong relationship with Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum, and are also seeking $10 million in damages.
The Chicago Bulls front office is reportedly "less than thrilled" with Zach LaVine following awkward post-game moment over the weekend.
Two former NBA players scoffed at the notion that the Sacramento Kings could be major players in the trade market this season.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paul George scored 28 points, Kawhi Leonard added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio 124-99 on Monday night, extending the Spurs’ losing streak to nine games. James Harden added 13 points and 10 assists as Los Angeles won its sixth straight over San Antonio. The Clippers won their second straight game with Harden after dropping their first five games since acquiring him from Philadelphia. Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the draft, was h
There was no shortage of reasons why the NBA In-Season Tournament was put together. And the benefits are already clear: ratings are up, people are talking about games before Christmas and some players say there's an extra energy in those contests. That means it's working. And given that knockout-round spots are at stake starting this week, it's reasonable to think the interest will only keep growing. “I was just interested to see how it would happen, how it would work,” Sacramento guard De'Aaron
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram hit all five of his 3-pointers and led all scorers with 31 points, and Zion Williamson dominated the paint by scoring 26 points on 12-for-16 shooting to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 129-93 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. The Pelicans trailed 47-43 midway through the second quarter and used a 44-10 scoring outburst spanning the second and third quarters to build an 87-57 lead. Harrison Barnes scored 16 points and De’Aaron Fox 14 for Paci
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges hit a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left in overtime and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a six-game home losing streak with a 121-118 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night. LaMelo Ball finished with 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Gordon Hayward added 20 points for the Hornets, who battled back from an 18-point deficit. Jayson Tatum finished with 45 points, but missed a free throw with 5.2 seconds left that would have tied the game after gett
Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are the two Chicago Bulls players generating the most trade interest around the NBA.
Dan Devine is joined by Basketball Feelings author Katie Heindl, and the two of them go through some of their favorite emotional truths about the early part of this NBA season after discussing Jimmy Butler’s empathy and uniqueness.
LeBron James shines in crunch time and scores the winning point from the free-throw line to lift the Lakers to a thrilling 105-104 win over Houston.
LeBron James went 1/2 from the line with 1.9 seconds remaining to lift the Lakers over the Rockets, 105-104. LeBron recorded a season-high 37 points, along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds for the Lakers, with Anthony Davis adding 27 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Alperen Sengun tallied 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Rockets in the losing effort.
Even with three 7-footers still on the sideline, John Calipari’s Kentucky basketball team is off to a 4-1 start.
Jimmy Butler is taking and making more threes this season, and the Heat is all for it.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs added 18 and the Orlando Magic won their fourth straight, 126-107 over the Toronto Raptors in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night. Cole Anthony came off the bench with 15 points and 10 assists in the Magic's second win in three tournament games. They will conclude their group play with a home game Friday against Boston, the current East Group C leader at 2-0. The Raptors dropped to 0-2 in the tournament. Dennis Schro
