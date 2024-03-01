Dejounte Murray with a 2 Pt vs. Brooklyn Nets

With 24 games remaining and Charlotte out of the playoff hunt, it gives the staff and talent evaluators a head start on looking at Aleksej Pokusevski.
TORONTO — Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder is among the non-American stars who continue to dominate the NBA MVP conversation. Denver's Nikola Jokic of Serbia, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece and Dallas' Luka Doncic of Slovenia are also in the thick of the MVP race as the regular season gets closer and closer to its end. "He’s an amazing player, I’ve been watching him. He’s a great guy," Doncic said of Gilgeous-Alexander Wednesday night. "The things he doe
Max Strus took just one dribble off an inbound pass, elevated and heaved a two-handed shot from 59 feet, draining the attempt at the final buzzer to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a hectic win over the Dallas Mavericks.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Max Strus drilled a 59-footer as time expired, his fifth made 3-pointer in the final four minutes, to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a wild 121-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. After the Mavericks took the lead on P.J. Washington’s dunk with 2.9 seconds left, the Cavs quickly inbounded the ball to Evan Mobley, who passed back to Strus — who made four 3s in a span of 67 seconds down the stretch to keep Cleveland close. Strus then took a dribble before launching h
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU's dome-roofed basketball stadium, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, is named for a supremely crafty, skilled and mesmerizing player who has been known since 1970 for scoring more career points than any man or woman in NCAA history. That could change within days. Those who played with, followed or knew the late Maravich sound conflicted about the inevitable moment — likely this Sunday — when “Pistol Pete” is supplanted by Iowa women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clar
DENVER (AP) — The NBA will allow suspended Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant to briefly be in Denver's arena Thursday night so he can receive his 2023 championship ring from the Nuggets in a pregame ceremony. Suspended players are typically not allowed to be present at the arena on game nights. Bryant will be wrapping up a three-game suspension for his involvement in an altercation that happened during a Heat game against New Orleans last week. But given that the game is Miami's only visit to Denv
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has denied the Knicks' protest of their loss in Houston, two days after New York won a game in large part because of a call that was determined to be incorrect. The Knicks protested their 105-103 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 12, a game that ended with Houston's Aaron Holiday making two free throws after officials called a foul on New York's Jalen Brunson with 0.3 seconds remaining. After the game, referee Ed Malloy said the contact between the players was marginal and no f
TORONTO — Luka Doncic had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 136-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving contributed 29 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, for Dallas (34-25), which halted its two-game losing skid. The last time the two teams met was Nov. 8 in Dallas, where the Mavericks won 127-116. Immanuel Quickley scored a team-high 28 points for Toronto (22-37), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. RJ Barrett an
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who is on the verge of becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader in college basketball, announced Thursday that she will will leave the Hawkeyes after this season and enter the WNBA Draft. “While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark wrote in a post on the X social media platform. She thanked her teammates, coaches and the thousands of fans who have packed arenas across the country
Despite trailing by 21 in the fourth quarter, LeBron James brought the Lakers all the way back to a win over Clippers.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks waived 15-year veteran guard Patty Mills on Thursday. The 35-year-old Mills played sparingly for the Hawks after being acquired from Oklahoma City last summer. He averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 19 games with Atlanta. The Hawks also converted the two-way contract of guard Trent Forrest to a standard NBA deal. He is averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 20 games this season. An undrafted player out of Florida State, Forrest spent last sea
Since returning from suspension, Draymond Green has put the Warriors back on track. But is it too late?
Heat mixing in Jovic against bigger front lines
Scottie Barnes throws it down!, 02/28/2024
A call being wrong isn't enough for the NBA to grant a protest such as the Knicks'.
Rozier plays well in return from knee injury
Laeticia Amihere couldn't watch anymore.The Mississauga, Ont., native was in the stands in Sopron, Hungary, as the home team took a 46-27 halftime lead over Spain in an Olympic basketball qualifying tournament in February.If Hungary won, it would book its ticket for Paris while eliminating Canada. If Spain somehow pulled off the comeback, Canada would reach its fourth straight Olympics.But with Hungary holding a 19-point advantage, Amihere, the Atlanta Dream player and one-time Olympian, left th
Jrue Holiday honored his wife, USWNT legend Lauren Holiday, in what should have been a lay-up for the Boston Celtics' social media team.
Dylan Disu scored 21 points, Max Abmas added 18 and Texas rode a big first half to a 81-69 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday night in a game that included a significant delay after fans threw objects onto the floor. Midway through the second half Texas' Brock Cunningham delivered a hard check to Darrion Williams, knocking the Red Raiders player out of bounds. Cunningham was ejected with a flagrant-two foul and Texas Tech was given an administrative technical for the fans' behavior.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!