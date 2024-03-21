DeJon Jarreau with a 2 Pt vs. Golden State Warriors

The partner of the world’s No. 2 tennis star also was a former NHL player.
Kobe Bryant's relationship with his parents was choppy after he married Vanessa. Four years after his death, Joe Bryant is auctioning the 2000 Lakers championship ring that Kobe gifted him.
Kardashian brought out one of her many Hermès handbags for a courtside basketball outing with her son Saint — see why it's getting so much buzz
Konstantin Koltsov's ex-wife has said the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was "most likely very drunk" when he died. Koltsov, 42, a Belarusian former professional ice hockey player, was found dead at a hotel in Miami, Florida, on Monday. Police investigating his death have said it was an "apparent suicide" after they found no evidence of "foul play".
Jon Rahm says leaving behind PGA Tour traditions is ‘difficult.’
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died. He was 52. The NHL Players' Association confirmed the news via Simon's family that he died Monday night. The cause of death wasn't provided. The six-foot-three, 232-pound forward from Wawa, Ont., compiled 1,824 penalty minutes in 782 games with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild. The NHLPA said in an email Tuesda
Jake Paul is dating Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch speed skater who medaled in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games
With most of the top players in NFL free agency already accounted for, it's time to hand out report cards. Which teams earned the top grades?
SYDNEY, N.S. — Canada's team has embraced the grind of an unforgiving schedule at the world women's curling championship. The wins keep on coming no matter when the Ottawa-based foursome is playing. Rachel Homan skipped the host side to a 7-2 victory over Japan's Miyu Ueno in the morning and a 9-5 win over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz at night Wednesday to remain unbeaten at 8-0 and secure a playoff spot. The morning victory came after a win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni the previous night. Tha
The demand for top QBs continues to rise in our latest 2024 NFL mock draft, with the Vikings trading up to secure an elite passer.
The 42-year-old had been dating tennis star Aryna Sabalenka since 2021
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
The NCAA men's tournament is always filled with chaos and upsets. Here are some wild predictions of what could happen this season.
The former NHL star died of an "apparent suicide" Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Department previously confirmed to PEOPLE
Richard Wolowicz/Getty ImagesKonstantin Koltsov, a former NHL player from Belarus, and the boyfriend of tennis champ Aryna Sabalenka, has died by “an apparent suicide.”At 12:39 a.m. on Monday morning, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami Beach, “in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” the Miami-Dade Police Department told The Daily Beast.“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the inve
WrestleMania 40 goes extra-large with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Rock among the superstars battling for gold.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Chris McElvain from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for infielder Santiago Espinal. The deal was announced Wednesday by Toronto. The 23-year-old McElvain from Columbia, Tenn., split the 2023 season between the Red's single-A team and high-A squad going 5-5 with a 3.74 earned-run average and a 1.31 walks and hits per innings pitched in 23 game appearances. The six-foot, 205-pound pitcher was an eighth-round pick of the Reds in the
The NFL competition committee is proposing a rule to penalize so-called “hip-drop” tackles and a radical change to kickoffs to add more returns without compromising safety. The proposals will be presented to owners at the league meetings later this month, with 24 out of 32 votes needed for approval. The committee didn’t propose any rule changes to limit the use of the “tush push” quarterback sneak that has been so successful for the Philadelphia Eagles the past few seasons, or any change to the
UFC champ Sean O'Malley went off on Marlon Vera for accusing him of greasing in their rematch.
Things got emotional on Good Morning Football as Jamie Erdahl bid farewell to the show ahead of her maternity leave. The sports host got teary-eyed as she paid homage to her co-hosts, who might not be there when she returns to the show. NFL Network recently announced that GMFB, which is based in NY, was …