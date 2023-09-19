Deion: CU Buffs 'winning off the field,' too
Deion Sanders opened his Tuesday media availability by listing some off-the-field achievements his team has made early in the season.
Embattled head coach Mike Babcock's phone-related stunts extended beyond just his team's players, apparently.
This rule is rarely enforced in Major League Baseball games.
EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Andre De Grasse had an impressive season-best performance in the men's 200 metres to win his first Diamond League title at the Prefontaine Classic on Sunday. The Markham, Ont., native showed off his vintage final gear down the stretch to pull ahead and cross the line in 19.76 seconds. Americans Kenny Bednarek (19.95) and Erriyon Knighton (19.97) placed second and third, respectively. Toronto's Aaron Brown finished sixth (20.23). De Grasse, the reigning Olympic 200 champio
The most successful coach in Columbus Blue Jackets history had a lot in common with Mike Babcock.
On a historic draft day for the PWHL, Montreal came away with some of the biggest names available to supplement an already excellent core.
After getting swept by the Rangers last week, the schedule seemed to be working against the Blue Jays. That's no longer the case.
The best F1 race of the season, and an excellent showcase for one of the best all-round sports packages on telly at the moment, Sky’s coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix had a bit of everything and was the stand-out sporting TV event of the weekend.
A Spanish court has dismissed a lawsuit by disgraced ex-soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales against coach Javier Clemente who had called Rubiales a "dangerous and ambitious guy" seeking "to get rich", qualifying his comments as free speech. In its ruling seen by Reuters on Monday and dated Sept. 1 - amid an unrelated scandal over Rubiales' behaviour at the Women's World Cup last month - the Madrid court said that "we are dealing with a pure exercise of the right to freely express an opinion about a person who, moreover, is a public figure". Rubiales declined to comment, and Clemente, who was Spain national men's team coach during the 1990s, was not available for comment.
UFC heavyweight Mohammed Usman speaks to BBC Sport about how personal tragedy fuels him and why he has to "embrace the emotions".
Here is a ranking of teams mentioned on The Lowe Post based on their chances of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.
SpaceX showed a goat illustration at its Starbase spaceport which caught the attention of Haddington Town AFC. It invited Elon Musk to buy the club.
The Blue Jays rookie has slowed down in recent days after starting his MLB career on an unprecedented heater.
Great Britain will play Novak Djokovic’s Serbia in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup in Malaga in November.
The top four remain unchanged, but our latest NFL power rankings feature some movement up high, including the Saints and Steelers rising.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard had to work a little longer than expected, but she made it through to the round of 32 at the Guadalajara Open on Sunday. The Montreal athlete advanced to the second round of women's singles at the Mexican WTA 1000 tournament with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Renata Zarazua of Mexico City. Bouchard appeared well on her way to an easy win after the quick opening set, but Zarazua found her game and almost forced a third set but came up just short in the second
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Chubb has spent the better part of a decade as the heart and soul of the Cleveland Browns. There is no player more respected in the locker room. No player more committed on the field. All of which made the sight of the star running back being carted off in the second quarter of a 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night — his left knee shredded, his season over — gut-wrenching. “It (freaking) hurts,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. The 27-year-old four-time Pro Bowler ha
‘Missing’ ex-NFL player turns up on Instagram and accuses FBI after mother found dead.Source: Sergio Brown, Instagram
Phil Mickelson won't be betting on football this year — much less the Ryder Cup — saying in a lengthy social media post Monday that he previously crossed the line from moderation into addiction and “it wasn't any fun.” “The money wasn't ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn't able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm,” Mickelson wrote in the post. His public admission of a gambling addiction comes more than a
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
Things couldn't have gone better for the Blue Jays over the weekend. Here's a look at the AL wild-card picture entering the penultimate week of the MLB season.