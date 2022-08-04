Dehydrated Cow Found Wandering in the Vicinity of the McKinney Fire

A dehydrated cow was spotted wandering along a roadside near the McKinney Fire burning in Northern California’s Siskiyou County on Monday, August 1.

Footage from Jason Camp of AIO FILMZ shows himself and others rescuing the animal and transporting it to a temporary animal shelter set up in Yreka.

As of Wednesday, authorities said the McKinney Fire had burned through at least 57,515 acres. A Red Flag weather warning was in place.

At least four people have died in the wildfire, local police reported. Credit: AIO FILMZ via Storyful