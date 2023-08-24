Defense, prosecution argue which testimony to eliminate in new trial for Elwood Jones
A 20-year-old man has been arrested, police said.
A Montana woman who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing her 12-year-old grandson more than three years ago has been sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison. Patricia Batts, 51, pleaded guilty in May to deliberate homicide in the death of James “Alex” Hurley on Feb. 3, 2020, in West Yellowstone in an agreement reached after prosecutors dropped efforts to seek the death penalty. Batts also pleaded guilty to felony criminal child endangerment for failing to get medical help for Alex after he was fatally injured, and to witness tampering by trying to get family members to provide false statements to investigators, the Department of Justice has said.
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstA former maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, now being eyed as a key witness to an attempt to conceal evidence from the government, retracted his grand jury testimony after switching lawyers, prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office said in a Tuesday filing.The unidentified staffer, named only as “Trump Employee 4” in the filing, but suspected to be Yuscil Taveras, who oversaw the club’s security camera system, initially told a grand jury that he hadn’t been privy t
The Senatobia Police Department admitted it was an "error in judgement" to take the boy to jail.
Philadelphia's police commissioner says a police officer who shot and killed a driver who was sitting in his car last week in north Philadelphia is being suspended and will be fired. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday that Officer Mark Dial will be suspended with intent to dismiss him in 30 days for refusing to cooperate in the investigation of the Aug. 14 shooting death of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.
The accused shooter was arrested, police said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. More than 60 of the defendants have alleged connections to organized crime, the department said, including members of a criminal gang accused of using stolen pandemic aid to pay for a murder. “This latest action, involving over 300
Police say there are "many" casualties after an explosion and fire in downtown Prince George, B.C., early Tuesday.RCMP said there was an explosion near the Wood Innovation and Design Centre around 7 a.m. PT."Many have been transported to hospital," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper told CBC News. "We are insisting today the public stay out of this area."Police said in a release that first responders are on the scene at 4th Avenue and Dominion Street. Streets between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue on Dominion Stre
The Duke of Sussex, who lives in California, was last in his home country in June to give testimony against Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering
Louisville police released body camera video showing officers rescuing a woman chained to a bedroom floor at a house in Kentucky.
Another member of the family called 911, officials say.
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who killed an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach by shoving her onto a Manhattan sidewalk has avoided a lengthy prison sentence by pleading guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday, and will instead serve eight years behind bars. Lauren Pazienza, 28, teared up in court as she admitted randomly attacking Barbara Maier Gustern on March 10, 2022. Gustern, whose students included "Blondie" singer Debbie Harry, lay bleeding on a sidewalk as Pazienza walked away, prosecutors said. S
Giuliani — a former RICO prosecutor and current RICO defendant — said officials were going to "degrade themselves" making him take a mugshot.
“My wife hit me, and I shot her,” the teacher reportedly told dispatchers.
James Burke, the former suburban New York police chief who led the Gilgo Beach murders probe, was charged with soliciting sex at a park.
Former President Donald Trump will likely be booked at the infamous Fulton County Jail in front of other detainees, a Georgia lawyer told Insider.
Bernard Cloutier was on the cusp of finishing a three-week solo hike through Cathedral Provincial Park in B.C.'s southern Interior, about 8.33 kilometres from the border with the U.S., when chaos struck.Early last week, the experienced backcountry hiker from Penticton, B.C., says he realized the danger he was in when he saw the Crater Creek wildfire in the distance."I saw this huge plume, like a cumulus cloud, but it was … at 5,000 feet… It was becoming dark … and then that cloud became orange,"
Mackenzie Shirilla has been sentenced for the 2022 murder of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan
Alleged killer of four students set to go on trial in October
Olivia Samantha Fowler was last seen Aug. 13, 2021.