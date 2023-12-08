Defendant accused of killing Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff found guilty

CBC

A woman is dead after being hit by the driver of a garbage truck in midtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.In a news release on Thursday, police said it happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Winona Drive. Officers were called to the area at 12:46 p.m. Insp. Peter Wehby of Toronto police told reporters at the scene that the woman was in her 50s, and she was hit by the truck while on a crosswalk in the area."The driver of the garbage truck did remain on scene," he said, a