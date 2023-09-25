Deerfield Fair scheduled to open Thursday
Fair season continues in the Granite State this week with the Deerfield Fair set to open on Thursday.
Fair season continues in the Granite State this week with the Deerfield Fair set to open on Thursday.
And Serena Williams has thoughts.
Williams roasted the reality star after she posted photos of herself in a bikini on the tennis court
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand lost 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 to first-seeded Storm Hunter of Australia and Belgium's Elise Mertens in the Guadalajara Open women's doubles final on Saturday. Dabrowski and Routliffe, who was born in Auckland but grew up in Ontario and previously represented Canada, were the tournament's third seed after winning the U.S. Open together earlier this month. The duo had seven double faults and was broken three times in
It is not long since tennis was proudly promoting its status as a one-on-one, gladiatorial sport which forced players to think for themselves during matches.
British number one Cameron Norrie is beaten in straight sets by Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Zhuhai Championships quarter-finals.
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, made a surprise appearance in Plains, Ga., on Saturday despite their ailing health, waving to crowds gathered for the Peanut Festival parade.
A North York couple has found themselves facing a massive car repair bill mere months after buying a brand new Lexus and it's all because of their attempts to protect their new vehicle — one of the most stolen makes in Ontario.Mitchell Levine and his wife considered themselves loyal Lexus customers, even after they lost two vehicles, including a Lexus, to thieves within the past 16 months. So when they visited Ken Shaw Toyota last July, the couple say they told the sales person they wanted to ad
The body in the mouth of the alligator was identified as Sabrina Peckham, 41, who was previously caught trespassing onto a nearby Florida wetland.
Police are investigating what caused the rifle to fire.
Cassidy Hutchinson told The Times that staffers were worried "deep state" individuals would try to find the documents they were disposing of.
Piroschka Van De Wouw/ReutersWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Harry must give ‘suitable warning’ for royal accommodationWhere can Prince Harry call home in the U.K.? That is the preoccupation of a weekend of feverish reporting—first, a reported snub by Harry to King Charles over staying at Balmoral; another story has Charles offering Harry a residence for when he sta
Taylor Swift sat in a suite with Donna Kelce while wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and celebrated when Travis Kelce scored a TD against the Bears.
Kemp sought to defend himself during his talk with the AJC, saying his potential support of Trump next year "has nothing to do with being a coward."
Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz led the criticism of the far-right lawmaker.
The order ‘prohibited any negative comments’ about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘now or in the future’
A Ukrainian drone took a strikingly precise path to find a hidden Russia position in Luhansk Oblast, a video posted by the military shows.
Peter Navarro went on a bizarre rant against several women he worked with in the West Wing The post Former Trump Adviser Calls Cassidy Hutchinson and Other Female White House Aides ‘Pimp Ladies’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Alice, who was 16 while with Russell Brand, wrote in The Sunday Times that it should be illegal for people over 21 to have sex with someone under 18.
Vitaly Brizhaty, a dissident former FSO officer, worked to protect Putin at his Crimea palace, where lackeys vied for power behind 10-foot-high walls.
Neal Katyal weighed in on Trump's furious weekend post about the retiring chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.