Deer Trapped on Frozen Ledge Rescued Using Crane

Wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a buck that was stranded on a frozen ledge next to a lake.

Luckily for the deer, a crane truck operator working near Evergreen Lake stopped to give the officers a much-needed helping hand.

As can be seen in photos and a video posted on Facebook by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the wildlife officers wrapped the deer, and it was hoisted out of harm’s way.

Following the rescue, the deer can be seen walking gingerly into nearby wilderness. Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife via Storyful