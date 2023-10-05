Deer Population Increase

The Canadian Press

BANFF, Alta. — Parks Canada says a grizzly bear that killed a couple and their dog in Banff National Park on the weekend was old, underweight and had bad teeth, but it will likely never be known what led to the fatal attack. The two people were killed by a bear in a remote wilderness area — the first such fatalities recorded in decades in Canada's oldest and busiest national park. The federal agency has not responded to interview requests since the attack, but it issued another statement Tuesday