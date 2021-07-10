Deer Cools Off in Pond During Record-Breaking Heatwave in Seattle Area

A deer cooled off in a pond outside a home in the Sammamish – a suburb of Seattle, Washington – as a record-breaking heatwave swept through the region on June 27.

This footage filmed by Corene Caley, shows the animal taking a dip in the water outside Caley’s window.

According to the National Weather Service, the Seattle region reached an all high temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius) on June 27. Credit: Corene Caley via Storyful