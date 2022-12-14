Deer Caught in Minnesota Winter Storm

A winter storm swept through western Minnesota on Tuesday, December 13, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a warning for snow and dangerous travel conditions.

Footage by Carol Bauer shows deer caught in the snow and near white-out conditions in Graceville in Big Stone County.

A winter storm warning was in place for Traverse and Big Stone County through Thursday, with the NWS warning snow and freezing drizzle would cause difficult travel conditions. Credit: Carol Bauer via Storyful