Deebo Samuel Sr. joins 'The Insiders' ahead of Week 1 home-opener vs. Jets on 'MNF'
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. joins 'The Insiders' ahead of his team's 'Monday Night Football' home opener against the New York Jets.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. joins 'The Insiders' ahead of his team's 'Monday Night Football' home opener against the New York Jets.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The 49ers are a bit hamstrung due to salary-cap reasons and a looming, massive contract for Brock Purdy, but they have prepared themselves a bit for this moment.
The 49ers might be close to trading one of their best players.
The 49ers had a crushing Super Bowl loss yet again.
The father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was arrested days before Super Bowl LVIII.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
Travis Kelce is now the part owner of Swift Delivery, a 3-year-old gelding.
Colorado was bettors' favorite team over the 2023 season.
NFL owners have officially approved another way for them to receive money.
The Bears excused Jonathan Owens for part of training camp so he could watch Simone Biles compete at the Paris Olympics.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Sure, you should shoot for the moon in your fantasy football drafts — but you have to balance that with some safety, too. Dan Titus reveals the most secure draft picks you can make in the first 10 rounds.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.
Sargeant, the lone American in F1, scored just one point across 36 F1 races.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and the newest addition to Yahoo Sports, Adam Breneman kick off the inaugural College Football Power Hour with a look at Week 0's biggest matchup, a surprising result in which the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets surprised two continents with a win over ranked Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The crew explains how Haynes King and Brent Key led the team to a victory and why the 0-1 hole Mike Norvell's Seminoles squad finds itself in may not be the end of the world.
The event will be the first Cup Series points race outside the United States in over 60 years.
Everyone has a rationale for how the league got to the point of $25 million to $35 million average per year being the new wheelhouse for good-to-great wideouts.
With Labor Day weekend fast approaching we know most of you are about to have your biggest drafts of the year. That is why it's 'Cram Week' on the pod, as we 'cram' in all the information you needed heading into the biggest draft weekend of the year. Matt Harmon makes his return and is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to essentially recap the entire preseason from a fantasy perspective. The two identify the seven biggest fantasy takeaways from the preseason you need to know and answer your fantasy mailbag questions.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.