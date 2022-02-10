Deebo Samuel embraces the Trey Lance era, and makes his pick for SB LVI | Ekeler’s Edge

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy and NFL Analyst Liz Loza interview the 49ers do everything wide receiver on radio row on Super Bowl 56. Does Deebo prefer to play receiver or running back? Will Jimmy G be back to quarterback the 49ers? Or is time for Trey Lance to take the reins? Deebo is already a fantasy football legend, but does he get in on the action? And finally, is the 49ers superstar riding with his NFC West rival in the Super Bowl? Or is he jumping on the Bengals bandwagon?