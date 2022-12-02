Dedicated Dog Dad Measures Pooch's Height Against Wall

A dedicated paw-rent in Ontario was caught on camera measuring his dog’s height, and the footage of the wholesome moment went viral after it was posted to TikTok on November 28.

The video, captured by Roslyn Witter, shows her husband lifting their dog Lenny onto his hind legs and marking his height on the wall using his finger.

He then shows the pooch how tall he is, before giving him a loving kiss on the head.

The adorable video had over 150,000 likes on TikTok at the time of writing. Credit: Roslyn Witter via Storyful