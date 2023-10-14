Decreasing clouds with slightly warmer temperatures
The creature was once found all over Britain, but it was hunted mercilessly until it was given legal protection in 1988.
The Duke of Sussex is a doting father to four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet - as these photos prove
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty ImagesFrenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.The attack in France, which killed at least one person, was linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Local media reported that the 20-year-old assailant—a Chechen who was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical—shouted “All
Julia Fox wears nothing but beads on the cover of Rollacoaster's Winter 2023 Issue, and debuts a new hair colour.
Elizabeth Hurley sent fans wild as she posed in a plunging white swimsuit on her Instagram – and the 58-year-old looked better than ever. See photo.
BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer “a huge earthquake.” Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza as soon as possible. Israel considers Hezbollah its most serious immedi
The conservative newspaper took aim at Trump after he criticized Israel's leader and praised Hezbollah during a crisis in the Middle East.
Danielle Belardo has dedicated her career to studying heart health. Here are the three supplements she takes every day.
‘The Presidential oath, which the framers of the Fourteenth Amendment surely knew, requires the President to swear to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the Constitution — not to ‘support’ the Constitution,’ read a filing from the former president’s attorneys
Donald Trump's top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” when calculating the value of his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would've padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday. Trump Organization Assistant Vice President Patrick Birney said at Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that they ended up scrapping the idea, but state lawyers contend that merely going through the exercise underscores how Trump and his underlings were intent on finding ways to puff up his net worth. Trump was expected to return to court for the trial next week when fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen was scheduled to take the witness stand, though Cohen said late Friday that he needed to attend to a medical condition that might delay the showdown.
One US-based think tank thinks Moscow's deep trade partnership with Beijing is working at the expense of the Russian economy.
Moscow hasn't taken a break like this for the last six months.
This year’s El Niño has a chance to join memorable events like 1997-98 and 2015-16 if current warming trends continue, forecasters warned
The move comes just days after the couple reached a custody agreement.
York University denounced the public ‘statement of solidarity with Palestine’ issued by three student unions in which they referred to the attack by Hamas on Israel as “a strong act of resistance.”
A Montreal woman, caught on tape brutally berating a driver with a Palestine flag, has sparked concerns of rising hate crimes against Muslim and Jewish citizens in light of the Israel-Hamas war.
Rep. Mike McCaul said the Republican Party's inability to elect a new speaker helps America's adversaries.
Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member issued a damning criticism of his sitcom scenes and co-stars
French police are investigating the possible poisoning of a former Russian state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest against the war in Ukraine. Marina Ovsyannikova, who fled Russia for France with her daughter last year, called emergency services and was taken to hospital after suddenly falling ill as she left her Paris apartment, the French capital's prosecutor's office said. Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, which helped Ms Ovsyannikova leave her native country, said its team has been "at her side" as she sought medical attention.
And added everyone's favorite ankle-breaking platforms.