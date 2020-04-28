Decorated Navy Officer Gets Drive-By Retirement Ceremony Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A 31-year Navy veteran received a drive-by retirement celebration on April 24 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of any official function to mark the event.

Navy Command Master Chief Gregory Williams received a parade with his fellow service members driving past to wish him well and congratulate him on his service. He had been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal among other honors during his career.

“He was humbled and thankful to know that we appreciate his many years of service and sacrifice,” Ron Gunner Retzlaff posted to Facebook with a video showing the ceremony.

There were 957,875 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States on April 27 and 53,922 deaths related to the virus in the country according to the Centre for Disease Control. Credit: Ron Gunner Retzlaff via Storyful