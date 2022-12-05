'Deck the halls': West Des Moines family creates dazzling display for a good cause
Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the
DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th
Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o
Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo
LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe
The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, makin
WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th
Canada is looking to go out with a bang as they hope to leave Qatar with their first ever points at a World Cup when they face Morocco on Thursday.
Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the link
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s ga
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h
In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t
TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and
Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp