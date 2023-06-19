Decibel Meter Measures Noise Level of SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sunday, June 18, carrying satellites for Indonesian firm Pacific Satellite Nusantara (PSN), SpaceX said.

Footage taken by Derek Wise shows a decibel meter reaching 107.2 dBa as the rocket soares into the sky.

The launch and landing marked the Falcon 9’s 12th successful mission with its first stage booster, SpaceX said. Credit: Derek Wise via Storyful

Video Transcript

- 6, 5,

- [INAUDIBLE] - 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Ignition [INAUDIBLE]. Liftoff [INAUDIBLE].