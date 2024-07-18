DeChambeau, McIlroy make an opening round mess at The Open

Yahoo Sports’ Jay Busbee reacts to the disastrous first round at Royal Troon on Thursday for the U.S. Open’s top-two finishers.

Video Transcript

Four weeks ago at the US Open, Bryson Des Shabo and Rory mcilroy combined for one of the great duels in golf history.

And on Thursday at the open championship, they found out just how far Scotland is from Pinehurst.

We'll start with Des Shabo, the guy who won that US open and on the 72nd hole in dramatic fashion, he didn't go so well.

The first round of the open championship at Royal Troon, he went plus six over his first eight holes.

Now, he managed to right the ship after that got an eagle on the 16th to bring himself in at plus five, but that's still eight strokes behind clubhouse leader Justin Thomas.

As for Rory mcilroy who collapsed right there at the end of the US open.

Well, it was more of the same at Royal Troon.

He was playing well enough until he got to around the turn.

He double bogeyed two holes in the space of four holes including the 11th, the postage stamp hole, which he just absolutely made a mess of at the end of the day after bogeying 15 and 18 at plus seven, a full 10 strokes behind Thomas this is a tough, tough thing for both of them.

I'm sure to deal with.

They had to fight against wind rain and all the other elements that you always see when playing in Scotland.

But even so this is not quite what we had expected from two of the favorites coming into the tournament.

Now, they're gonna have to fight just to make the cut.

But as the Shabo said, that's golf man.