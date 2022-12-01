December Scholar Athlete: Gaby Toledo

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a
Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the
CLEVELAND (AP) — It's been another stinky season so far for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, it could have gotten a little smellier. A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially spotted going up and down steps in a section of seats near the tunnel to the Browns locker room. Fans kept their distance from the skunk, which searched the aisles and under seats for food before hiding under a step.
Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
Mike White is the present for the New York Jets. And maybe even the future. Sure, overreactions are part of the playbook on Mondays during the NFL season. But this might not qualify as such. Not when you have the type of performance White had at quarterback in a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in place of a benched Zach Wilson. “He was just doing Mike White things,” running back Ty Johnson said Monday. In his first start since last season, White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards with thr
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, while O.G. Anunoby added 26 points and nine rebounds and the depleted Toronto Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday. Chris Boucher finished with 22 points, including a big basket in the dying seconds for Toronto (10-9). Juancho Hernangomez scored 10 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (9-9) with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Raptors have been hard hit by injuries and illness, starting the
In this week's edition of NHL's Best and Worst, we look at Mitch Marner's brilliance, the Kraken thriving, the Flyers nosediving, and more
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses how he felt in his return to the lineup and what he noticed as an observer on the bench while he was out.
CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th
Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van
TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby scored eight of the Toronto Raptors' final dozen points on Saturday, all but single-handedly wrestling the win out of the Mavericks' clutches. "He wanted 'em to go in so bad, he started willing those ones in," coach Nick Nurse said of Anunoby's late baskets. Anunoby finished with 26 points and nine rebounds — and played great defence on Luka Doncic — while Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, and the depleted Raptors beat Dallas 105-100 on Saturda
Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
In Week 13, the Dolphins and Niners will play high-powered offense, the Eagles will be forced to scrap it out with the Titans, while the Jets and Vikings will feature a Mike White vs. Kirk Cousins shootout.
Gymnastics Canada has extended the suspension of coach Scott McFarlane pending an internal review of allegations after the coach was acquitted of all sexual assault-related charges in an Ontario courtroom. McFarlane, 33, was charged in January 2018 over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a 15-year-old female gymnast whom he coached at Manjak's gym in Mississauga, Ont. The acquittal was announced Nov. 21 in Brampton, Ont. All evidence in the trial is protected under a publication ban. McF