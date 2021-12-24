Dec. 24 morning forecast in Northern California
Here's what to expect this holiday weekend in Northern California.
Here's what to expect this holiday weekend in Northern California.
Summit Series this was not, as this game was not as close as the score might indicate.
The Finland-USA game featured a pair of questionable hits.
DJ Amanda Harkimo claims it was an honest mistake.
Early on, it looked like the Titans would get blown out by the 49ers.
Connor McDavid playing alongside Sidney Crosby. Auston Matthews leading a young group of talented Americans. These are some of the storylines hockey fans will miss out on.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
With the market frozen, some of MLB's biggest contenders have gaping holes on their rosters.
With the league-wide outbreak still raging, several key players are still questionable headed into Week 16. Injuries also continue to pile up, leaving fantasy managers scrambling.
What's better than a half-court, game-winning shot? A half-court, treat-winning shot!
These 15 athletes were top of mind for Yahoo Canada users this year.
The Suns' turnaround from also-ran to contender in two seasons started with a standard set in the bubble, and their maturity has helped them succeed despite distractions.
The depleted Toronto Raptors have signed forwards Juwan Morgan and D.J. Wilson and guard Tremont Waters to 10-day contracts.
The Bills will miss Beasley in Sunday's showdown at the Patriots. That said, a second-option wide receiver is one thing. A franchise quarterback would be another.
Here's one thing every NHL team should be hoping is under their Christmas tree.
Without a football game on Friday, it's time to take a look at Saturday's holiday slate.
Minty Bets and Pam Maldonado both bring you two picks heading into week 16 of the NFL slate. When Pam takes a heavy favorite... you will want to listen. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.
The Jaguars running back set to return to the field on Sunday discussed his nearly two-year NFL layoff because of COVID-19.
With the rise in popularity of football betting contests, the Yahoo Sportsbook staff is offering its top football picks for this weekend’s slate.
Stars from the world of sports and the silver screen reveal their favorite Christmas movies and tackle the age-old debate of whether or not “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie.
Thursday's game was just the third matchup between the schools.