Dec. 24 Evening weather update

The NHL postponed all 14 games that were originally scheduled for Dec. 27.
Niclas Kaus, an 18-year-old player, died Thursday after succumbing to head injuries sustained in a game last weekend.
Toronto forward William Nylander has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players sidelined due to novel coronavirus concerns.
The Nets remain down eight players in total as they return from a three-game pause because of COVID-19.
There is perhaps no greater honor for a Buffalo Bills fan than a player choosing you — and your beer — to celebrate a touchdown in Orchard Park.
The contrast of the women’s junior tournament being cancelled as the hype around the men's World Juniors increases is understandably getting fans upset.
Older players usually shine at the World Juniors, but this trio of youngsters could change that pattern.
From bad picks to late-round steals, here are some lessons we should take away from how the fantasy-hockey draft has played out thus far.
The former F1 supremo thinks the seven-time world champion will walk away from the sport.
The Finland-USA game featured a pair of questionable hits.
DJ Amanda Harkimo claims it was an honest mistake.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
With the league-wide outbreak still raging, several key players are still questionable headed into Week 16. Injuries also continue to pile up, leaving fantasy managers scrambling.
These 15 athletes were top of mind for Yahoo Canada users this year.
Here's one thing every NHL team should be hoping is under their Christmas tree.
Two years ago, Ron Cruickshank walked into a second hand sporting goods store in Whitehorse and walked out with an unexpectedly valuable jersey – and he got it for a bargain. It was Christmas 2019 and Cruickshank was flipping through a rack of hockey jerseys at ChangingGear. That's when one jersey in particular caught his eye. He held it up and saw "All Star" on it. "I thought originally it was from like a Western Hockey or – like just for maybe 30 seconds – I thought it was someplace other than
The Bucks didn't confirm on Friday if Antetokounmpo will play. The shorthanded Celtics, meanwhile, added more players to the COVID list.
Ready for the fantasy semifinals? Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every game.
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five games, four title favorites, three potential future MVPs, two 17-time champions and an actual Charlie Brown. There is something for everyone. Allow me to explain.
Eleven Browns players remained on the COVID list Friday afternoon.