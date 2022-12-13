Dec. 12, 2022 10 p.m. weather update
Rain and snow have moved out from northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. For downtown Sacramento, the average from Oct. 1 to Dec. 12 is 3.98 inches. This year, the area has seen more than 4 inches from the month of December alone. The total is now 5.85 inches, or 147%, of December's average rainfall.