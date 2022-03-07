Debris Sent Flying as Tornadoes Rip Through Central Iowa

Seven people, including two children, were killed in Iowa on Saturday, March 5, as multiple tornadoes battered central parts of the state.

The National Weather Service said at least three thunderstorms producing tornadoes moved through the state on Saturday, but that the exact number of tornadoes had not yet been confirmed.

City of Norwalk officials released footage showing the storm damage the city’s public works building. According to local reports, there were no injuries reported in Norwalk. Credit: City of Norwalk, Iowa – City Hall via Storyful