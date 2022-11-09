Debris Seen on Ancona Street Following Strong Earthquake Off Italy's Adriatic Coast

Debris was seen on the street in Ancona, Italy, following a 5.5-magnitude earthquake in the region on Wednesday, November 9.

The strong quake was felt in central Italy early in the morning, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV). The epicenter was located on the Pesaro coast at a depth of 8 kilometers, or about five miles, INGV said.

ANSA reported that trains were halted along the Adriatic coast, with the tremors being felt in central and northern Italy.

The president of the Marche Region, Francesco Acquaroli, announced the closure of schools as a precaution following the earthquake. Credit: Alessandro Bordoni/@ilcavallopazzo via Storyful