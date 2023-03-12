Debris Litters Streets of Rennes Following Anti-Pension Reform Protests

Streets were littered with debris in Rennes, France, on March 11, following protests against the government’s proposed pension reform, which was approved by the senate on Saturday evening.

According to a report by Le Monde, the senate had 195 votes in favour of pension reform, and 112 votes against.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the mayor of Rennes, Nathalie Appere, said she strongly condemned the violence which took place. Appere blamed small groups on the margins of the peaceful demonstrations for damaging businesses and attacking police. These people “had nothing to do” with the “social movement,” she said.

Footage from Twitter user @AvicenCroco shows the aftermath of the protests on Rue d’Antrain in central Rennes. Credit: @AvicenCroco via Storyful