Debris Lines Streets After Heavy Rain Lashes South Florida

Some streets across South Florida remained flooded on Thursday, November 16, after an overnight storm dumped several inches of rain on the area.

Flash flood warnings were issued for multiple localities around Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In Miami, 7 inches of rain fell Wednesday, the NWS said.

The severe weather led to power outages across the area and at least 60,000 remained without power on Thursday morning, according to the local electricity provider.

Strong winds and coastal flooding were expected to continue on Thursday, the NWS said.

Broward County Public Schools would remain closed on Thursday due to the inclement weather.

This footage by X user @30kmillionMIA shows fallen branches and flooded streets in Hollywood, north of Miami. Credit: @30kmillionMIA via Storyful