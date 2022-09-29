Debris Flows Through Flooded Area of Naples as Hurricane Ian Moves Over Florida

More than 1.2 million customers across Florida remained without power on Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Sunshine State on Wednesday, September 28, Florida Power & Light (FPL) said.

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Ian was expected to move off Florida and over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

Footage from the Baker Park area of Naples shows large pieces of debris in a flooded area. More than 170,000 people were affected by power cuts in Collier County, where Naples is located, early on Thursday, FPL said. Credit: Senae Hughes via Storyful