Debris Floats Down Brisbane River Amid Deadly Flooding
Debris drifted down the Brisbane River as intense rain caused flooding in Brisbane, Queensland, on Sunday, February 27.
At least six people were killed in Queensland as of Sunday night, 9 News reported.
The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology said up to 350 mm of rain fell in the 24 hours before 9 am on Sunday, leading to flash flooding in the region. The bureau said a second “major flood peak” was expected to hit at around 8 am on Monday.
Several Brisbane roadways were closed due to flooding early on Monday morning, Queensland police reported.
Video filmed by Dan O’Brien on Sunday shows debris, including a small dock and gangway, drifting down the swollen Brisbane River. Credit: @dandaman1111 via Storyful