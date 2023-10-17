Debris From Downed Drone Destroys Yacht Club in Odesa, Ukraine Says

Debris from a downed drone destroyed a yacht club on the Back Sea coast in Odesa, as Russia launched a nighttime attack using six Shahed-136 drones, Ukrainian defense forces said on October 17.

Images released show severe damage to the building. According to the defense forces, a sailing school building and storage hangar were destroyed, and private boats and yachts were damaged. There were no injuries, officials said.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said air defense forces shot down all six drones. Credit: Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]