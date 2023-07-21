Debris Clutters Streets in Northern Italy After Stormy Weather and Possible Tornado

A possible tornado and stormy weather in northern Italy caused widespread damage on Friday, July 21, Italian news outlets and the Italian weather service reported.

Firefighters removed debris and tree branches from streets and assessed damage following a possible tornado near Milan, the weather service said on Friday.

Footage showing what residents reported to be a dark funnel cloud circulated on social media and in news reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This footage showing debris on a street was filmed by Giulia Loglisci in the town of Gessate. Credit: Giulia Loglisci via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]