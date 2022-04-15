The debate for early prison releases: Arguments made for, against it during CDCR teleconference

More than a hundred callers shared their concerns and thoughts Thursday during a teleconference, about potential California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) changes that may lead to early release from California prisons. The CDCR proposed updated emergency regulations in December of 2021, in which inmates who participate in programs such as firefighting and are non-violent, may be released from prison early. Those changes may be made permanent if the CDCR moves forward. The only inmates that are ineligible, are ones who are death-sentenced or sentenced to life without parole. "We believe it works. Our experience is it does work and it changes conduct and it enhances public safety,” Mark Taylor, a Hope and Redemption Team Northern Regional Manager with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, said.