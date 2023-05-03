Deaths Reported as Torrential Rain Hits North of Italy

At least two people were killed and one missing as torrential rain battered Italy’s northern Emilia Romagna region on May 2-3, causing flooding and landslides, ANSA said.

A man in his 80s drowned after being swept away by floodwater in Castel Bolognese, ANSA reported. A body was found in the rubble of a collapsed house near Bologna, the agency said.

Aerial video released by Italy’s national fire service, the Vigili del Fuoco, shows flooding on Tuesday evening.

The fire service said they had carried out around 400 interventions overnight, including evacuations of people affected by landslides and flooding. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful