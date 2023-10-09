Death Toll Soars in Israel and Gaza as Fighting Rages

At least 413 people, including 78 children, were killed as Israel carried out airstrikes on Gaza following an attack by Hamas, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on October 8.

Israel’s emergency services organization, Magen David Adom, said that as of 4:30 pm on Sunday more than 600 Israelis had been killed in the Hamas attack.

This footage was published by local journalist Mohammed Abo Oun. He described the video as showing the aftermath of strikes on the Watan Tower and a local bank.

Palestinian media reported that the Watan Tower and the Palestinian Production Bank on Omar al-Mokhtar Street in Gaza were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes. Credit: Mohammed Fayez Abo Oun via Storyful