Death toll rises in India bridge collapse

STORY: The death toll from a bridge collapse in Gujarat in India rose to more than 130, a local government official told Reuters on Monday.

The footbridge was packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities, when it collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the river below.

Footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the bridge over the Machhu River, as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety.

A number of children were among the victims.

Authorities said more than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse.

The 230-meter bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilize teams urgently for the rescue operation.

The army has been deployed to help trace missing people and assist in the rescue operations.