Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods Strike Hindu Shrine in Kashmir

Rescue efforts continued at a Hindu pilgrimage site in the Jammu and Kashmir region on Saturday, July 9, after cloudburst triggered flash flooding that killed at least 15 people, Indian officials said.

More than 40 people were reported missing from the site, which is located in a mountainous area about 65 km (40 miles) east of Srinagar, the largest city in Jammu and Kashmir.

Early footage from the scene depicted torrents of water rushing down from the cave into an area packed with tents.

This footage, released by the Indian Army over Friday and Saturday, shows responders and sniffer dogs searching through rubble, victims being carried away, and other people evacuating the area.

On Friday, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said rescue operations were being carried out by police, the Border Security Force (BSF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indian Army. Credit: Indian Army via Storyful