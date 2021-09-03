Death Toll Rises Across Eastern States Impacted by Storm Ida Flooding

At least 43 people were killed by severe flooding caused by Storm Ida across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, according to local reports.

Footage filmed by Daniel Winchester on September 1 shows cars submerged in Queens, New York City, as torrential rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida inundated streets, an underpass and a garage.

“Queens Center Mall is flooded right now, look at this – its out to 59th Avenue” Winchester says in one video as he wades through the floodwaters.

More than 150,000 homes were without power on Thursday, as states of emergency remained in place across the region, local reports said. Credit: Daniel Winchester via Storyful