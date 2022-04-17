Death toll now 443 in South African floods - provincial premier

STORY: In the Marianhill neighborhood of Durban, police with a sniffer dog combed the debris while residents tried to clear up after the devastating floods.

Zikalala said the rescue had been slowed by the rains, which have left at least 40,000 people with no shelter, power or water and are expected to continue into this week.

Climate change activists are calling for investments to help communities around the world better prepare for worsening weather, as Africa's southeastern coast is expected to see more violent storms and floods in the coming decades.

