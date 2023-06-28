Death Toll Increases in Kramatorsk Restaurant Attack

The death toll from a Russian strike on a restaurant in Kramatorsk on Tuesday evening, June 27, had increased to nine by the following morning, Ukrainian emergency services said.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service (DSNS) said on Wednesday morning that three children were among the dead, and 56 people were wounded.

Rescue work was ongoing.

Footage from the scene released by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shows families and emergency workers at the scene. Credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine via Storyful