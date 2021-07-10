Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 79

"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart and all of us who are so happy to have played a role in returning Binx with his family," she said.

This comes as the confirmed death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower rose to 79 after workers recovered an additional 14 bodies and had reduced the pile of rubble down nearly to ground level.A total of 61 people remain missing and feared dead in the concrete and steel ruins of the 12-story building in the oceanfront town of Surfside, Miami-Dade County, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.

The number of missing could change as it remains possible that not all were in the building when it abruptly crumbled to the ground in the early hours of June 24. Officials have yet to determine the cause of the disaster.