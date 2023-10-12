Death investigation underway near 7th Street and Hatcher Road
Phoenix police say a man was found dead in a parking lot near 7th Street and Hatcher Road overnight.
Phoenix police say a man was found dead in a parking lot near 7th Street and Hatcher Road overnight.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.Ontario Provincial Police have laid three gross indecency charges against a 97-year-old Ottawa woman, alleging she was involved in sexual assaults in the 1960s and 1970s in northern Ontario residential and day schools.In a news release, OPP said someone contacted them late last year about incidents "at residential and day schools in Fort Albany and Moosonee, as well as a detention facility in Sudbury."After investigating, police said three charges
Canadian singer Justin Bieber sparked backlash and confusion after flubbing the photo of a post meant to convey support for Israel.
DeSantis wrote on X that it was absurd that Trump would "attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as 'very smart.'"
Air Canada took one of their Montreal-based B787 first officers out of service on Monday after discovering posts that allegedly showed the pilot holding offensive signs at a Palestine protest.
The actor delivered an epic takedown of the ex-president and a solution at the “Stop Trump Summit.”
JERUSALEM (AP) — In the three and a half decades since it began as an underground militant group, Hamas has pursued a consistently violent strategy aimed at rolling back Israeli rule — and it has made steady progress despite bringing enormous suffering to both sides of the conflict. But its stunning incursion into Israel over the weekend marks its deadliest gambit yet, and the already unprecedented response from Israel threatens to bring an end to its 16-year rule over the Gaza Strip. Israel's r
Queen Camilla opened the doors of her residence to mark a significant milestone and had a stunning photo on display. See the details.
ReutersAfter nine days of chaos sparked by the sudden downfall of Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans have finally nominated a successor for the Speaker’s gavel: Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), McCarthy’s longtime number two.In a secret ballot vote held behind closed doors on Wednesday morning, 113 lawmakers chose Scalise, with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) earning 99 votes, a source familiar with the proceeding told The Daily Beast.For the bitterly divided House GOP, however, a resolution to their leadership
Couple married in 1997 and share two children
Plans to convert a 1930s cinema into a golf-themed dining venue have not gone down well with some locals
The former president’s claim about his successor is somewhat new ― but is underpinned by some of his unsavory pre-presidency rhetoric.
TORONTO — On a brisk, drizzly day in April, a thief strolled into Air Canada's glass-walled warehouse at Pearson airport, presented a phoney document and walked out with some $23 million in gold and cash. So claims a lawsuit filed against Canada's largest airline by Brink's Inc. following a gold heist in Toronto last spring. In court filings, the American security company says an "unidentified individual" gained access to the airline's cargo warehouse on April 17 and presented a "fraudulent" way
A person who was on set told Variety that Momoa has "always dressed in that bohemian style" and wasn't dressing like Depp.
Bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas attackers lay outside burned-out homes in the Israeli kibbutz Kfar Aza on Tuesday, days after the Palestinian militant group launched a large-scale surprise assault on Israel.
In planning for a possible default, Trump's favorite lender chopped down what Trump said he was worth by up to 75%, fraud-trial testimony revealed.
Kelce, who is currently rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift, was in a five-year on-again, off-again relationship with the sports presenter
Investigators said the abuse began when she was 7 years old.
Five days into the war, highways south of Jerusalem are lined with hundreds of abandoned cars.
Woman kicked off Jet2 flight after cabin crew spot her ‘sweating’The Independent
The woman said on Instagram that she is still "digesting everything" that happened, but plans on "telling the real story" one day.