Dearborn Heights police set to use GPS-tracking darts during car chases

A Donald Trump supporter who bear-sprayed at least eight police officers during the US Capitol riots has been jailed for three years. Edward Rodriguez was identified by members of the so-called Sedition Hunters - an online community of investigators helping the FBI and police find people who allegedly committed crimes during the riots on 6 January 2021. The group, which examines thousands of hours of video and hundreds of images to search for people wanted by the FBI, had referred to Rodriguez as "#SuitMacer" because he was wearing a suit as he assaulted officers with what turned out to be bear spray.