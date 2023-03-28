De'Anthony Melton with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets

The Canadian Press

The showdown between MVP front-runners fizzled Monday when Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was ruled out against the Nuggets and star Nikola Jokic. Embiid has a sore right calf. He was at the team's shootaround Monday morning but a trainer wrapped a large ice pack on his right leg and the 76ers decided to hold him out at Denver, their third game in four nights. Embiid sat out the second half against Chicago last week because of calf tightness but played in back-to-back games on the 76ers'